(KMAland) -- Creighton won a low-scoring slugfest while Northern Iowa dropped a second straight to highlight regional men’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Creighton (2-0): Creighton came back from another halftime deficit to nab a 51-44 win over Kennesaw State (0-2). Aidan O’Connell had 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals, and Ryan Nembhard posted 11 points to lead the Jays. Ryan Kalkbrenner pitched in 10 points and seven boards, and Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins posted six points and 10 rebounds.
Northern Iowa (0-2): Northern Iowa dropped a 71-57 decision to Vermont (1-0). AJ Green had 19 points to lead the Panthers while Austin Phyfe and Noah Carter chipped in 11 each in the defeat.