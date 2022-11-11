(KMAland) -- Iowa, Northwest Missouri State, Missouri & K-State were winners while UNI and UMKC took Ls in regional men’s college basketball on Friday.
Iowa (2-0): Iowa had another strong offensive performance in a 112-71 win over North Carolina A&T (1-1). Kris Murray had 22 points and eight rebounds, and Patrick McCaffery put in 21 with five boards. Payton Sandfort added 17 points, and Filip Rebraca rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 points.
Northern Iowa (1-1): Northern Iowa fell to Richmond (2-0), 68-55. Bowen Born had 17 points to lead the Panthers in the defeat. Tytan Anderson added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Nate Heise put in 10 points.
Northwest Missouri State (3-0): Northwest Missouri State edged past Northern State (0-1), 81-78. Diego Bernard led the Bearcats with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists, Daniel Abreu added 19 points and Bennett Stirtz pitched in 17. Luke Waters also scored in double figures with 11 points.
Missouri (2-0): Missouri outscored Penn (0-2), 92-85. Noah Carter dropped in 28 points on six made 3-pointers and picked up eight rebounds with three assists. D’Moi Hodge finished with 17 points and Nick Honor had 16. Tre Gomillion also scored in double figures with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.
UMKC (0-3): The Roos dropped another to Illinois (2-0), 86-48. Shemarri Allen was a bright spot for UMKC with 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals in the defeat.
Kansas State (2-0): Kansas State picked up a 63-54 win over California (0-2). Keyontae Johnson had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Markquis Nowell scored 13 points with seven assists to lead the Wildcats. Nae’Qwan Tomlin tallied 11 points of his own in the win.