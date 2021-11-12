(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas all picked up wins in men’s regional college basketball action on Friday.
Iowa State (2-0): Iowa State took a 60-50 win over Oregon State (1-1). Gabe Kalscheur had 15 points and four assists, and Izaiah Brockington put in 10 points with 12 rebounds to lead the way. Tyrese Hunter pitched in nine points and seven assists, and Caleb Grill posted nine points of his own off the bench.
Iowa (2-0) & Kansas City (0-2): Iowa rolled to an 89-57 win over Kansas City. Keegan Murray topped the Hawkeyes with 25 points, four rebounds and three steals, and Jordan Bohannon had 13 points of his own in the win. Filip Rebraca tallied nine points with 13 rebounds. Anderson Kopp led the way for Kansas City with 11 points in the loss.
Nebraska (1-1): Bryce McGowens had 29 points to lead Nebraska in a 74-64 win over Sam Houston State (1-1). McGowens shot 9-of-13 from the field and 4-of-7 from 3 while grabbing five rebounds in the performance. Alonzo Verge Jr. pitched in 13 points, seven assists and four steals, and Eduardo Andre came off the bench for 11 points and seven rebounds.
Kansas (2-0): Kansas pulled away from an eight-point halftime lead to beat Tarleton State (0-2), 88-62. Ochai Agbaji had a big night with 25 points and six rebounds while Christian Braun posted 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five blocks. Remy Martin added 14 points, and Jalen Coleman-Lands put in 10 points off the bench.