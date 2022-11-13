(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Omaha and Missouri all picked up wins in regional men’s college basketball on Sunday.
Iowa State (2-0): Iowa State rolled to an 80-43 win over North Carolina A&T (1-2). Aljaz Kunc had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Osun Osunniyi posted 16 points. Jaren Holmes tallied 13 points with seven rebounds, and Tamin Lipsey put in 10 points with four rebounds for the Cyclones.
Omaha (1-2): Omaha picked up the first win of the Chris Crutchield era in taking a 79-72 victory over Idaho (1-2). Frankie Fidler had a huge game with 28 points and 11 rebounds, and Marquel Sutton pitched in 16 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Missouri (3-1): Missouri cruised in an 82-53 win over Lindenwood (1-2). Noah Carter led the way for the Tigers with 14 points and four rebounds, and Kobe Brown put in 13 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. DeAndre Gholston and Nick Honor also finished with 11 points each.