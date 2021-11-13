(KMAland) -- Both Northwest Missouri State and Omaha lost in regional men’s college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (2-1): Northwest Missouri State dropped an 83-77 decision to Sioux Falls. Trevor Hudgins had 26 points and four assists while Daniel Abreu posted 17 points. Diego Bernard added 16 points and 17 rebounds.
Omaha (1-1): Omaha lost a 73-69 battle with Ball State. Frankie Fidler had 13 points to lead the offense. Kyle Luedtke scored 10 points and added six boards off the bench.