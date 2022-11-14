(KMAland) -- Creighton, Drake and UMKC all picked up wins in regional men’s college basketball on Monday.
Creighton (3-0): No. 10 Creighton rolled to a 94-65 win over Holy Cross (1-2). Ryan Kalkbrenner put in 22 points while Arthur Kaluma and Ben Shtolzberg both had 13 points for the Bluejays. Ryan Nembhard added 12 assists.
Drake (2-0): Sardaar Calhoun had 17 points off the bench to lead Drake to an 80-72 win over Wofford (1-2). Garrett Sturtz added 16 points and Tucker DeVries put in 13 with nine rebounds for the Bulldogs.
UMKC (1-3): UMKC nabbed their first win of the season, rolling to a 113-54 win over Calvary. RayQuawndis Mitchell had 18 points, Tyler Andrews added 16 and Allen David Makueba Jr. and Jeff Ngandu pitched in 14 apiece. Mukeba Jr. nearly had a triple-double with 11 rebounds and eight assists. Anderson Kopp and Emmanouil Dimou both put in 13 points.