(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Drake and Northern Iowa picked up wins in men’s regional college basketball on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (3-1): Luke Waters poured in 21 points and Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 75-52 win over Arkansas-Monticello. Trevor Hudgins and Wes Dreamer added 13 points each as the Bearcats hit 11 of 26 from deep.
Drake (2-0): Drake rolled to a 99-50 win over South Dakota (1-1). ShanQuan Hemphill had 14 points and five rebounds, and Roman Penn and Tremell Murphy both had 13 points apiece. Garrett Sturtz scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench.
Northern Iowa (1-2): Northern Iowa picked up a 95-58 win over Dubuque. Noah Carter finished with a team-high 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Tywhon Pickord and Antwan Kimmons had 13 points each for the Panthers. Drew Daniel also scored 10 points.