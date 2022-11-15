(KMAland) -- Missouri and Kansas both stayed unbeaten with wins in regional men’s college basketball on Tuesday.
Missouri (4-0): Missouri rolled to a 105-80 win over SIU Edwardsville (1-2). D’Moi Hodge led the way for the Tigers with 30 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists, and Sean East II pitched in 14 points and five assists. Kobe Brown added 12 points while Tre Gomilliion and Isiaih Mosley both had 10 points.
Kansas (3-0): No. 6 Kansas used a late run to take a 69-64 win over No. 7 Duke (2-1). Jalen Wilson scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while passing out five assists to lead the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick pitched in 14 points, and Kevin McCullar Jr. tallied 12 points and six rebounds.