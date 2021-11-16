(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa and Creighton all moved to 3-0 in men’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Iowa State (3-0): Izaiah Brockington finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds to lift Iowa State to a 68-60 win over Alabama State (0-4). Tyrese Hunter added 19 points, six assists and three steals for the Cyclones.
Iowa (3-0): Keegan Murray had a 27-point, 21-rebound performance that also included four blocks in an 86-69 win over North Carolina Central (0-3) for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery added in 15 points while Tony Perkins (13 points) and Ahron Ulis (12 points) also scored in double figures in the win.
Creighton (3-0) & Nebraska (1-2): Creighton held off a hard-charging Nebraska group to take a 77-69 win in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Ryan Nembhard led the Bluejays with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists while Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins added 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Alex O’Connell posted 13 points and nine boards, and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Kobe Webster led the Huskers with 20 points off the bench. C.J. Wilcher also came off the bench to score 15 points, and Alonzo Verge Jr. finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.