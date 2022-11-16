(KMAland) -- Iowa was a winner while Omaha wasn't as fortunate in men's regional college basketball action Wednesday.
Iowa (3-0): Iowa posted a 83-67 win over Seton Hall behind a big night from Kris Murray. Murray totaled 29 points and hauled in 11 rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes. Tony Perkins scored 18 points, passed out five assists and grabbed three steals. Patrick McCaffery accounted for 11 points and five rebounds, and Filip Rebraca had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Ahron Ulis came off the bench to score eight points.
Omaha (1-2): Ball State (1-1) was a 71-61 winner. JJ White led the Mavericks' efforts with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Marquel Sutton had 10 points. Mound City alum Tony Osburn posted nine points while Jaeden Marshall added nine points and four rebounds. Dylan Brougham did a little bit of everything with four points, seven rebounds, one steal and two blocks, and Kennedy Brown contributed four points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.