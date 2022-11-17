NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas State rolled to wins while Nebraska had a rough second half in a loss to St. John’s on Thursday in regional men’s college basketball action.

Nebraska (2-1): Nebraska struggled mightily in the second half, getting outscored 50-23 in the final 20 minutes of a 70-50 loss to St. John’s (4-0). Keisei Tominaga finished with 15 points off the bench, and Juwan Gary pitched in eight points with 11 rebounds.

Creighton (4-0): No. 10 Creighton rolled to an 80-51 win over UC Riverside (1-2). Baylor Scheierman led with 17 points and six rebounds, and Arthur Kaluma, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Trey Alexander all scored 12 points apiece.

Kansas State (3-0) & UMKC (1-4): Kansas State was a 69-53 winner over UMKC. Keyontae Johnson had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Cam Carter put in 16 points for the Wildcats. UMKC’s Shemarri Allen had a game-high 21 points, and Anderson Kopp ended up with 13 points for the Roos.

