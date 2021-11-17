(KMAland) -- Kansas State took down Omaha, UMKC rolled to a win and UNI fell short against nationally-ranked Arkansas on Wednesday in regional men’s college basketball.
Kansas State (2-0) & Omaha (1-2): Kansas State took down Omaha, 79-64. Ismael Massoud and Nijel Pack scored 15 points each while Mark Smith and Markquis Nowell posted 11 points apiece for the Wildcats. Kyle Luedtke came off the bench to lead the Mavericks with 16 points.
Northern Iowa (1-3): Northern Iowa dropped another game to No. 16 Arkansas, 93-80. Trae Berhow had 23 points on 7-of-11 from deep to lead the Panthers. Nate Heise and AJ Green added 16 points each.
Kansas City (2-2): Kansas City rolled to a 99-36 win over Kansas Christian. Josiah Allick and Anderson Kopp had 17 points each, combining on 14 rebounds, and Caden Boser finished with 13 points and seven boards. Jack Chapman and Timothy Barnes had 11 points apiece, and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. finished with 10 points and eight grabs.