(KMAland) -- Drake and Kansas both stayed unbeaten with tight wins in regional men’s college basketball action on Friday.
Drake (3-0): The Bulldogs remained undefeated with an 80-72 win over Buffalo (1-3). Tucker DeVries had 22 points to lead the way for Drake. Darnell Brodie put in 10 points with 10 rebounds, and Sardaar Calhoun posted 13 points. Roman Penn pitched in 12 points and six assists.
Kansas (4-0): Kansas took an 82-76 win over Southern Utah (3-2). Jalen Wilson poured in 33 points with six rebounds and four assists, and Gradey Dick pitched in 18 points and six boards. Dajuan Harris Jr. added 14 points, five rebounds and four steals in the tight win.