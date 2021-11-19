(KMAland) -- Iowa, Missouri and Kansas were all victors in regional men’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Iowa (4-0): Iowa had no trouble in a 108-82 win over Alabama State (0-5). Keegan Murray finished with 26 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort added 21 points on 5-of-12 from 3 off the bench, Kris Murray put in 17 points with eight boards and Jordan Bohannon (12 points) and Joe Toussaint (11 points, 11 assists) also scored in double digits.
Missouri (2-1): Missouri won a 54-37 slugfest with Northern Illinois (1-2). Kobe Brown topped the Tigers with 13 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks while Jordan Wilmore had 11 points and six boards. Ronnie DeGray pitched in 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench for Mizzou.
Kansas (3-0): Ochai Agbaji had 25 points, four rebounds and three assists to lift Kansas to an 88-59 win over Stony Brook (0-2). David McCormack added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Christian Braun and Zach Clemence finished with 11 points each.