(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Nebraska and Creighton were all winners in regional college men’s basketball action on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (4-1): Northwest Missouri State pulled away from Missouri-St. Louis (2-1) for a 78-65 win. Trevor Hudgins dropped in 30 points and had four assists and three steals, and Wes Dreamer finished with 27 points of his own. The two combined on 15 3-point makes. Diego Bernard also scored in double digits with 10 points and six rebounds.
Nebraska (2-2): Derrick Walker led four players in double figures with 14 points, and Nebraska took down Idaho State (1-3), 78-60. Alonzo Verge added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Keisei Tominaga had 11 of his own off the bench. CJ Wilcher posted 10 points in the win.
Creighton (4-0): Creighton had no trouble with Brown in a 78-57 win at the Pradise Jam. Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 19 points and five rebounds, and Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins aded 15 points of his own. Alex O’Connell and Arthur Kaluma put in 13 each, and Ryan Nembhard had 10 points with four boards, four assists and a team-high three steals.