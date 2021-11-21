(KMAland) -- Drake edged past Richmond while Omaha was routed in Montana on Saturday in men’s regional college basketball.
Drake (3-0): Tremell Murphy finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, and Drake took a 73-70 win over Richmond. Roman Penn posted 12 points and four assists, Tucker DeVries had 11 points and six rebound sand DJ Wilkins put in 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Omaha (1-3): Omaha fell to Montana (2-2), 68-47. The Mavericks got 10 points each from Felix Lemetti and Nick Ferrarini in the loss. Kyle Luedtke added in nine points and six rebounds.