(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Drake, Nebraska, Northwest Missouri State and Missouri all picked up wins in regional men’s college basketball on Sunday.
Iowa State (3-0): Iowa State handled business in a 68-53 win over Milwaukee (2-2). Jaren Holmes dropped in 19 points with five assists while Caleb Grill posted 11 points and Aljlaz Kunc and Robert Jones finished with 10 points apiece for the Cyclones.
Drake (4-0): Drake held off a late charge from Wyoming (3-2) for a 61-56 win. Tucker DeVries had 29 points and four rebounds and was the only player in double figures for the Bulldogs.
Nebraska (3-1): Juwan Gary put in 17 points with seven rebounds and three steals, and Nebraska rolled to an 82-58 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-6), which led by eight early in the second half. C.J. Wilcher posted 15 points, Blaise Keita had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Wilhelm Breidenbach posted 10 points. Sam Griesel chipped in seven points, seven assists and four rebounds for the Huskers.
Northwest Missouri State (5-0): Northwest Missouri State rolled to another win, downing Truman State (3-2), 92-47. Wes Dreamer hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points with nine rebounds, and Bennett Stirtz added 18 points for the Bearcats. Digs Bernard pitched in 14 points and seven assists and Daniel Abreu finished with 10 points.
Missouri (5-0): Missouri stayed unbeaten with an 83-62 win over Mississippi Valley State (1-5). D’Moi Hodge had 18 points, six steals and four rebounds, and DeAndre Gholston posted 13 points and four assists for the Tigers. Nick Honor added 10 points and six assists in the win.