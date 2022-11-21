(KMAland) -- Iowa downed Omaha in a rout while Drake, Creighton, K-State and UMKC all won at their respective early-season tournaments in men’s regional college basketball on Monday.
Iowa (4-0) & Omaha (1-4): No. 25 Iowa took a 100-64 win over Omaha behind 30 points and seven rebounds from Kris Murray. Patrick McCaffery put in 16 points and had five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Conor McCaffery added 12 points and four assists. For Omaha, Jadeden Marshall had a team-high nine points, and Dylan Brougham posted four points, five rebounds and seven blocks.
Drake (5-0): Drake held off Tarleton State (3-2) for a 71-64 win at the Paradise Jam. Tucker DeVries had 22 points and eight rebounds, Roman Penn added 14 points and Garrett Sturtz had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. D.J. Wilkins picked up 11 points of his own in the win.
Northern Iowa (1-2): Northern Iowa dropped a 75-69 battle with San Francisco (5-0) at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. James Betz topped the Panthers with 19 points while Bowen Born put in 16 points with six boards and five assists. Tytan Anderson added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Michael Duax had 11 points.
Creighton (5-0): No. 10 Creighton used a strong second half to take a 76-65 win over No. 21 Texas Tech (3-1) at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Arthur Kaluma led five players in double figures with 18 points while Trey Alexander added 17 and Ryan Nembhard had 16. Baylor Scheierman put in 11 points with 12 rebounds, and Ryan Kalkbrenner tallied 10 points
Kansas State (4-0): Kansas State rolled to a 77-57 win over Rhode Island (1-3) at the Cayman Islands Classic. Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 15 points, six rebounds and five blocks, and Keyontae Johnson put in 14 points with five boards for the Wildcats. David N’Guessan added 12 points and seven rebounds in the win.
Kansas City (2-4): Kansas City nabbed an 83-71 win over Toledo (3-1) at the Gulf Coast Showcase. RayQuawndis Mitchell went 18/20 at the free throw line and scored 35 points for the Roos. Shemarri Allen and Anderson Kopp both had 13 points, and Allen David Mukeba Jr. pitched in 12 points and nine rebounds.