(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Nebraska posted convincing wins while Missouri won in overtime on Sunday in a light slate of men's college basketball action.
Iowa State (4-0): The Cyclones rolled past Grambling, 82-47. Aljaz Kunc had 21 points behind a 5-for-5 night from three. Kunc also had seven rebounds. Tre Jackson scored 12 points and passed out five assists while Caleb Grill had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Tristan Enaruna had 15 points and nine rebounds while Tyrese Hunter posted 12 points, six assists, five boards and four steals. George Conditt IV tallied 10 rebounds.
Nebraska (3-2): Bryce McGowen's 18 points and 11 rebounds led Nebraska to a 82-59 win over Southern. McGowens was one of four Huskers in double figures, along with Derrick Walker (15 points, four rebounds and three assists), Alonzo Verge. Jr (14 points, six rebounds and four assists) and Keisei Tominaga (11 points and two rebounds).
Missouri (3-1): The Tigers overcame a 13-point deficit in a 80-75 win over SMU at the Jacksonville Classic. Kaleb Brown had 24 points and seven boards to lead Mizzou while Dajuan Gordon had 14 points and eight boards and Amari Davis recorded 14 points and six rebounds. Ronnie DeGray III came off the bench to record 18 points and six rebounds.