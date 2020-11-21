Ryan Hawkins Northwest
Photo: Northwest Missouri State Athletics

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State edged Rogers State in their season opener to highlight Saturday's regional college basketball action. 

MIAA: Northwest Missouri State 86 Rogers State 78 

Trevor Hudgins led Northwest with 27 points while Wes Dreamer posted 20. Diego Bernard had 17 and Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins muscled 12 points and seven rebounds. 

MIAA: Washburn 73 Nebraska-Kearney 62 

Kuemper Catholic alum Parker Badding played six minutes for the Lopers in the loss, finishing 0-2 from the field. 

GPAC: Northwestern College 97 Midland 79 

Auburn grad Josh Lambert had 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting with three rebounds and three assists in the defeat. Austin Alexander (Atlantic) played one minute for the Raiders. 

GPAC: Concordia 82 Dordt 59

Atlantic standout Garrett Franken posted a team-high 17 points in the defeat for the Defenders. 

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.