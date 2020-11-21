(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State edged Rogers State in their season opener to highlight Saturday's regional college basketball action.
MIAA: Northwest Missouri State 86 Rogers State 78
Trevor Hudgins led Northwest with 27 points while Wes Dreamer posted 20. Diego Bernard had 17 and Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins muscled 12 points and seven rebounds.
MIAA: Washburn 73 Nebraska-Kearney 62
Kuemper Catholic alum Parker Badding played six minutes for the Lopers in the loss, finishing 0-2 from the field.
GPAC: Northwestern College 97 Midland 79
Auburn grad Josh Lambert had 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting with three rebounds and three assists in the defeat. Austin Alexander (Atlantic) played one minute for the Raiders.
GPAC: Concordia 82 Dordt 59
Atlantic standout Garrett Franken posted a team-high 17 points in the defeat for the Defenders.