(KMAland) -- Creighton and K-State stayed unbeaten with thrilling wins while UMKC added a tight victory of their own on Tuesday in regional men’s college basketball.
Northern Iowa (1-3): Northern Iowa dropped a tight 69-67 battle with Grand Canyon (4-2) at the Hall of Fame Classic. Bowen Born scored 19 points, Tytan Anderson added 18 points and 12 rebounds and Michael Duax posted 11 points. Trey Campbell also had a 10-point game for the Panthers.
Creighton (6-0): Creighton moved to the final of the Maui Invitational with a 90-87 win over Arkansas (4-1). Ryan Nembhard had 25 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 21 points and seven boards. Baylor Scheierman chipped in 20 points and seven boards, and Trey Alexander had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Kansas State (5-0): Kansas State took a 96-87 overtime win over Nevada (5-1) at the Cayman Islands Classic. Keyontae Johnson had 28 points and nine rebounds, and Markquis Nowell put in 29 points and passed out 11 assists to lead the Wildcats.
UMKC (3-4): Shemarri Allen had 22 points and six rebounds, and RayQuawndis Mitchell pitched in 18 points to lead UMKC in a 63-61 win over Indiana State (4-1) at the Gulf Coast Showcase. Anderson Kopp tallied 13 points and seven rebounds.