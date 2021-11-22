(KMAland) -- Iowa and UMKC rolled, Creighton won at the horn and Missouri and K-State both lost in men’s regional college basketball on Monday.
Iowa (5-0): Keegan Murray put in another 29 points to lead Iowa in a 109-61 win over Western Michigan (1-3). Payton Sandfort added 19 points on five made 3-pointers, Tony Perkins chipped in 15 points and Kris Murray added 12 points with eight boards in the win.
Creighton (5-1): Ryan Nembhard hit a 10-foot floater at the buzzer to help Creighton to a come-from-behind 66-64 win over Southern Illinois (2-3). Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points, five blocks and five rebounds, and Ryan Hawkins pitched in 13 points and six boards. Nembhard also hit double digits with 12 points to go with five assist sand four steals.
Missouri (3-2): Florida State (4-1) rolled to an 81-58 win over Missouri. The Tigers struggled offensively, getting a team-high 14 points from Amari Davis and 13 out of Kobe Brown in the loss.
Kansas State (2-1): No. 13 Arkansas (4-0) stayed unbeaten with a 72-64 win over K-State at the Hall of Fame Classic. Selton Miguel had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wildcats while Nijel Pack also had 14 points. Markquis Nowell chipped in 10 points off the bench.
Kansas City (3-2): Kansas City handled Idaho State (1-4), 74-58. Evan Gilyard II had another big game with 30 points and three steals. Gilyard shot 13-of-17 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range in the win.