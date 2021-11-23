(KMAland) -- Diego Bernard and Trevor Hudgins lifted Northwest Missouri State, Nebraska held off Tennessee State and Omaha and K-State both took losses in men’s regional college basketball on Tuesday.
Northwest Missouri State (5-1): Northwest Missouri State pulled away from Truman State (4-1) for an 86-76 win. Diego Bernard had 25 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, and Trevor Hudgins finished with 24 points and five assists to lead the Bearcats. Wes Dreamer added 16 points and five rebounds, and Luke Waters had 13 points in the victory.
Nebraska (4-2): Alonzo Verge Jr. had 18 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Huskers in a 79-73 win over Tennessee State (1-4). Bryce McGowens added 18 points, six boards and four assists, and Derrick Walker pitched in 16 points and six rebounds. C.J. Wilcher tallied 15 points and four rebounds off the bench in the win.
Omaha (1-4): The Mavericks were routed, 96-40, by Texas Tech (5-0). Omaha struggled with 19 turnovers and shot just 13-of-40 from the field. Frankie Fidler, Devin Evans and Dylan Brougham had a team-high seven points each.
Kansas State (2-2): Kansas State dropped a second straight game at the Hall of Fame Classic, falling to Illinois (3-2), 72-64. Markquis Nowell delivered 19 points off the bench for the Wildcats. Nijel Pack chipped in 15 points, and Ismael Massoud posted 13 points of his own.