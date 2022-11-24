(KMAland) -- Missouri moved to 6-0, Kansas hung on for a win and Kansas State got some heroics in Wednesday's men's college basketball action.
Creighton (6-1): The Bluejays nearly overcame a double-digit deficit, but ultimately suffered an 81-79 loss to Arizona (6-0). Ryan Nembhard had a team-high 20 points while Baylor Scheierman had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner totaled 16 points and five rebounds, and Trey Alexander accounted for 15 points and seven rebounds.
Missouri (6-0): Missouri stayed undefeated with an 89-51 win over Coastal Carolina. D'Moi Hodge recorded 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals in the dub while Kobe Brown had 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Kansas (5-0): The Jayhawks edged North Carolina State (4-1), 80-74, in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Gradey Dick led the way with 25 points while Jalen Wilson had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Dajuan Harris Jr. accounted for 14 points and six assists, and Kevin McCullar Jr. had 10 points and 11 rebounds. KJ Adams Jr. totaled eight points and five rebounds.
Kansas State (6-0): Kansas State was a 61-59 winner over LSU (5-1) behind Keyontae Johnson's game-winner with five seconds left. Johnson's bucket gave him 16 points on the night. Markquis Nowell led the Wildcats with 18 points, and Desi Sills came off the bench for 16 points and five assists.
Kansas City (3-5): Florida Gulf Coast won 73-59. Rayquawndis Mitchell had a game-high 29 points in the loss, and Shemarri Allen totaled 10 points.