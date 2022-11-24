(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas were overtime victors in Thursday's men's college basketball action.
Iowa State (4-0): The Cyclones stayed on the front side of the Phil Knight Invitational with an 81-79 overtime win over Villanova (2-3). Gabe Kalscheuer came off the bench to post 23 points, and Osun Osunniyi had 17 points and five rebounds. Jaren Holmes scored 12 points, handed out nine assists and grabbed five rebounds, and Robert Jones chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.
Nebraska (3-2): Oklahoma (4-1) pulled away in the second half for a 69-56 win at the ESPN Invitational. Juwan Gary had 16 points and seven rebounds while Emmanuel Bandoumel posted 13 points, five assists and four rebounds. C.J. Wilcher totaled nine points, five rebounds and two steals.
Kansas (6-0): Kansas stayed unbeaten with a 69-68 overtime win over Wisconsin (4-1) at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Bobby Pettiford's game-winning layup did the trick for the Jayhawks. It was Pettiford's only points of the contest. Jalen Wilson had 29 points and 14 rebounds while Kevin McCullar Jr. stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Gradey Dick added nine points and five rebounds.