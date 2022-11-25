(KMAland) -- Iowa State took down No. 1 North Carolina while Iowa and Omaha added wins and Nebraska and Kansas lost in regional men’s college basketball.
Iowa State (5-0): Caleb Grill scored 31 points to lift Iowa State to a 70-65 win over No. 1 North Carolina (5-1) in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. Grill went 7/11 from 3 while Jaren Holmes put in 22 points of his own. Robert Jones pitched in 10 points off the bench for the Cyclones.
Iowa (5-0): Iowa edged past Clemson (4-2), 74-71, at the Emerald Coast Classic. Patrick McCafferyy had 21 points and five rebounds, and Kris Murray posted 10 points with 12 boards. Filip Rebraca chipped in nine points and 10 rebounds, and Tony Perkins had 11 points for the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska (3-3): Nebraska dropped a 73-61 decision to Memphis (3-2) at the ESPN Events Invitational. Emmanuel Bandoumel finished with a team-best 18 points while Derrick Walker pitched in 15 points and 12 rebounds in his season debut. Keisei Tominaga scored 11 points off the bench for the Huskers.
Omaha (2-4): Omaha took a 63-56 win over UL Monroe (2-4) at the Emerald Coast Classic. Akol Arop posted 12 points, JJ White added 11 and Marquel Sutton and Jaeden Marshall finished with 10 points each.
Kansas (6-1): No. 22 Tennessee (5-1) handled No. 3 Kansas at the Battle 4 Atlantic sTournament, winning 64-50. The Jayhawks got 14 points each from Jalen Wilson and Joseph Yesufu in the loss.