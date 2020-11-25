NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa, Drake and Missouri were all winners in regional men’s college basketball action on Wednesday.

Nebraska (1-0): Nebraska rolled to a 102-55 win over McNeese State to open their season. Teddy Allen, Dalano Banton, Trey McGowens and Shamiel Stevenson all scored 14 apiece while Kobe Webster added 13 of his own. Banton chipped in six assists, four six rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

Omaha (0-1): Marlon Ruffin scored 20 points off the bench and Marco Smith pitched in 10 for Omaha in a 72-66 loss to Austin Peay. 

Iowa (1-0): Iowa pulled away from North Carolina Central for a 97-67 victory. Luka Garza had 26 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, and Patrick McCaffery added 16 points. Keegan Murray pitched in 12 points and CJ Fredrick had 10 for the Hawkeyes.

Northern Iowa (0-1): Northern Iowa dropped a 93-87 battle with Western Kentucky. AJ Green and Noah Carter scored 28 points each for the Panthers with Green adding seven rebounds and five assists. Bowen Born made his college debut and finished with 16 points and four assists. 

Drake (1-0) & Kansas State (0-1): Garrett Sturtz came off the bench to score 15 points, grab 10 rebounds and nab four steals in leading Drake to an 80-70 victory. Tremell Murphy (12 points) and Shanquan Hemphill (10) also scored in double digits. Mike McGuirl scored 22 points and DaJuan Gordon had 15 for K-State.

Missouri (1-0): Missouri’s Mark Smith had 18 points, Xavier Pinson finished with 17 and Dru Smith added 16 in a 91-64 win over Oral Roberts. Javon Pickett pitched in 11 points off the bench.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 102 McNeese State 55

Iowa 97 North Carolina Central 67

Illinois 122 North Carolina A&T 60

Maryland 85 Old Dominion 67

Ohio State 94 Illinois State 67

Michigan 96 Bowling Green 82

Purdue 77 Liberty 64

Michigan State 83 Eastern Michigan 67

Minnesota 99 Green Bay 69

Rutgers 86 Sacred Heart 63

Indiana 89 Tennessee Tech 59

Wisconsin Eastern Illinois 

Big 12 Conference 

Drake 80 Kansas State 70

Oklahoma State 75 UT Arlington 68

Texas Tech 101 Northwestern State 58

West Virginia 79 South Dakota State 71

Texas 91 UT Rio Grande Valley 55

TCU 69 Houston Baptist 45

Big East Conference 

Xavier 101 Oakland 49

Providence 97 Fairfield 56

Georgetown 70 UMBC 62

Butler 66 Western Michigan 62

St. John’s 76 St. Peter’s 75

UConn 102 Central Connecticut 75

Villanova Boston College

Marquette Pine Bluff

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 80 Kansas State 70

Western Kentucky 93 Northern Iowa 87

Ohio State 94 Illinois State 67

Bradley 61 Toledo 59

Louisville 79 Evansville 44

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 91 Oral Roberts 64

Kentucky 81 Morehead State 45

Arkansas 142 Mississippi Valley State 62

Alabama 81 Jacksonville State 57

Clemson 53 Mississippi State 42

Summit League 

Austin Peay 72 Omaha 66

Miami OH 81 North Dakota 67

Nevada 62 North Dakota State 48

UMKC 105 Culver-Stockton 35

West Virginia 79 South Dakota State 71

Colorado 84 South Dakota 61

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.