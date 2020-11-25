(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa, Drake and Missouri were all winners in regional men’s college basketball action on Wednesday.
Nebraska (1-0): Nebraska rolled to a 102-55 win over McNeese State to open their season. Teddy Allen, Dalano Banton, Trey McGowens and Shamiel Stevenson all scored 14 apiece while Kobe Webster added 13 of his own. Banton chipped in six assists, four six rebounds, four blocks and three steals.
Omaha (0-1): Marlon Ruffin scored 20 points off the bench and Marco Smith pitched in 10 for Omaha in a 72-66 loss to Austin Peay.
Iowa (1-0): Iowa pulled away from North Carolina Central for a 97-67 victory. Luka Garza had 26 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, and Patrick McCaffery added 16 points. Keegan Murray pitched in 12 points and CJ Fredrick had 10 for the Hawkeyes.
Northern Iowa (0-1): Northern Iowa dropped a 93-87 battle with Western Kentucky. AJ Green and Noah Carter scored 28 points each for the Panthers with Green adding seven rebounds and five assists. Bowen Born made his college debut and finished with 16 points and four assists.
Drake (1-0) & Kansas State (0-1): Garrett Sturtz came off the bench to score 15 points, grab 10 rebounds and nab four steals in leading Drake to an 80-70 victory. Tremell Murphy (12 points) and Shanquan Hemphill (10) also scored in double digits. Mike McGuirl scored 22 points and DaJuan Gordon had 15 for K-State.
Missouri (1-0): Missouri’s Mark Smith had 18 points, Xavier Pinson finished with 17 and Dru Smith added 16 in a 91-64 win over Oral Roberts. Javon Pickett pitched in 11 points off the bench.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 102 McNeese State 55
Iowa 97 North Carolina Central 67
Illinois 122 North Carolina A&T 60
Maryland 85 Old Dominion 67
Ohio State 94 Illinois State 67
Michigan 96 Bowling Green 82
Purdue 77 Liberty 64
Michigan State 83 Eastern Michigan 67
Minnesota 99 Green Bay 69
Rutgers 86 Sacred Heart 63
Indiana 89 Tennessee Tech 59
Big 12 Conference
Drake 80 Kansas State 70
Oklahoma State 75 UT Arlington 68
Texas Tech 101 Northwestern State 58
West Virginia 79 South Dakota State 71
Texas 91 UT Rio Grande Valley 55
TCU 69 Houston Baptist 45
Big East Conference
Xavier 101 Oakland 49
Providence 97 Fairfield 56
Georgetown 70 UMBC 62
Butler 66 Western Michigan 62
St. John’s 76 St. Peter’s 75
UConn 102 Central Connecticut 75
Missouri Valley Conference
Western Kentucky 93 Northern Iowa 87
Bradley 61 Toledo 59
Louisville 79 Evansville 44
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 91 Oral Roberts 64
Kentucky 81 Morehead State 45
Arkansas 142 Mississippi Valley State 62
Alabama 81 Jacksonville State 57
Clemson 53 Mississippi State 42
Summit League
Austin Peay 72 Omaha 66
Miami OH 81 North Dakota 67
Nevada 62 North Dakota State 48
UMKC 105 Culver-Stockton 35
West Virginia 79 South Dakota State 71
Colorado 84 South Dakota 61