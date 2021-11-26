(KMAland) -- Iowa State made a statement win while Iowa stayed perfect, Northwest Missouri State rolled and Kansas lost on a buzzer beater on Friday.
Check out the full rundown below.
Iowa State (6-0): The Cyclones looked impressive in a 78-59 win over No. 9 Memphis in the the NIT Season Tip-Off championship. Gabe Kalscheur had 30 points, knocked down three triples and corralled eight rebounds while Tristan Enaruna added 11 points and Aljaz Kunc came of the bench for 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Tyrese Hunter handed out five assists and had three steals in the win.
Iowa (6-0): Keegan Murray dropped 23 points and hauled in nine rebounds in Iowa’s 85-51 victory over Portland State. Patrick McCaffery tallied 14 points and Kris Murray came off the bench to contribute 13 points and six boards. Filip Rebraca snagged nine rebounds and Connor McCaffery handed out seven assists while Tony Perkins posted 10 points.
Omaha (1-5): Purdue had little trouble with Omaha in a 97-40 rout. Darrius Hughes led Omaha’s efforts with 13 points and Dylan Brougham posted six.
Drake (3-2): Alabama held off Drake for the 80-71 victory. D.J. Wilkins led the Bulldogs with 17 points while Shanquan Hemphill posted 15 points and six rebounds. Roman Penn managed only four points, but had six rebounds and six assists. Tucker Devries shined again, doing so this time with 15 points and five rebounds.
Missouri (3-3): Wichita State edged Missouri 61-55. Amari Davis had 17 points while Kobe Brown posted eight points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists and Jarron Coleman had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists in the loss.
Kansas (4-1): Dayton stunned Kansas with a 74-73 victory behind a Mustapha Amzil buzzer beater. Ochai Agbaji had 21 points to lead Kansas while Remy Martin and Christian Braun posted 17 each. Braun also had eight rebounds, five assists and four steals while David McCormack stuffed the stat sheet with five points, five steals, five rebounds and two blocks.
Northwest Missouri State (6-1): The Bearcats grabbed a 98-66 win over Briar Cliff behind 54 first-half points. Wes Dreamer led the way with 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting including 10-of-18 from deep. Trevor Hudgins recorded 17 points and 11 assists while Diego Bernard had 15 points and six boards. Luke Moustakas provided some quality bench minutes with 13 points while Glenwood alum Christian Stanislav scored five points and handled three rebounds. Byron Alexander led the Bearcats with seven boards.