(KMAland) -- Omaha eked out a win while Nebraska, UNI and Kansas all lost in regional men’s college basketball action on Thursday.

Nebraska (1-1): Nebraska shot just 9-of-41 from 3 in a 69-66 loss to Nevada. Dalano Banton had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Huskers, and Teddy Allen added 17 points, six rebounds and five steals. Kobe Webster pitched in 13 points off the bench.

Omaha (1-1): Marlon Ruffin hit two free throws with 1.2 seconds left, and Omaha beat Middle Tennessee, 60-59. Ruffin scored a game-high 18 points while Matt Pile had 16 points and nine rebounds and Wanjang Tut pitched in 10 points and nine boards.

Northern Iowa (0-2): AJ Green scored 15 points, but Northern Iowa dropped a 66-64 loss to Saint Mary’s. Austin Phyfe had 14 points and Bowen Born and Antwan Kimmons scored 13 each for the Panthers.

Kansas (0-1): Gonzaga handled Kansas in a 102-90 victory to open the year. Marcus Garrett had 22 points to lead the Jayhawks while Ochai Agbaji added 17, Bryce Thompson pitched in 12 and Jalen Wilson had 11.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Gonzaga 102 Kansas 90

West Virginia 78 VCU 66

Big Ten Conference 

Nevada 69 Nebraska 66

Illinois 97 Chicago State 38

Purdue Clemson

Big East Conference 

Xavier 51 Bradley 50

St. John’s 82 La Salle 65

Villanova Arizona State

Missouri Valley Conference 

Saint Mary’s 66 Northern Iowa 64

Xavier 51 Bradley 50

Southeastern Conference 

Auburn 96 Saint Joseph’s 91 — OT

Liberty 84 Mississippi State 73

LSU SIU Edwardsville 

Summit League 

Omaha 60 Middle Tennessee 59

South Dakota State Utah State

