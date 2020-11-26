(KMAland) -- Omaha eked out a win while Nebraska, UNI and Kansas all lost in regional men’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Nebraska (1-1): Nebraska shot just 9-of-41 from 3 in a 69-66 loss to Nevada. Dalano Banton had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Huskers, and Teddy Allen added 17 points, six rebounds and five steals. Kobe Webster pitched in 13 points off the bench.
Omaha (1-1): Marlon Ruffin hit two free throws with 1.2 seconds left, and Omaha beat Middle Tennessee, 60-59. Ruffin scored a game-high 18 points while Matt Pile had 16 points and nine rebounds and Wanjang Tut pitched in 10 points and nine boards.
Northern Iowa (0-2): AJ Green scored 15 points, but Northern Iowa dropped a 66-64 loss to Saint Mary’s. Austin Phyfe had 14 points and Bowen Born and Antwan Kimmons scored 13 each for the Panthers.
Kansas (0-1): Gonzaga handled Kansas in a 102-90 victory to open the year. Marcus Garrett had 22 points to lead the Jayhawks while Ochai Agbaji added 17, Bryce Thompson pitched in 12 and Jalen Wilson had 11.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Gonzaga 102 Kansas 90
West Virginia 78 VCU 66
Big Ten Conference
Nevada 69 Nebraska 66
Illinois 97 Chicago State 38
Purdue Clemson
Big East Conference
Xavier 51 Bradley 50
St. John’s 82 La Salle 65
Villanova Arizona State
Missouri Valley Conference
Saint Mary’s 66 Northern Iowa 64
Xavier 51 Bradley 50
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 96 Saint Joseph’s 91 — OT
Liberty 84 Mississippi State 73
LSU SIU Edwardsville
Summit League
Omaha 60 Middle Tennessee 59
South Dakota State Utah State