(KMAland) -- Omaha, Northern Iowa, Drake and Missouri were winners while suffered their first loss in Saturday's regional college basketball slate.
Iowa (5-1): The Hawkeyes lost to TCU (5-1), 79-66, in the finals of the Emerald Coast Classic. Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis led Iowa with 15 points each. Kris Murray had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Filip Rebraca accounted for nine points and five rebounds. Dasonte Bowen came off the bench for eight points.
Omaha (3-4): The Mavericks beat Southern (2-4), 88-78. Luke Jungers paced Omaha with 17 points while Marquel Sutton had 15 points and five rebounds. JJ White totale 14 points and seven assists, and Frankie Fidler had 13 points, six points and six rebounds. Dylan Brougham and Jaeden Marshall scored 11 points apiece.
Northern Iowa (2-3): The Panthers held on for an 83-76 win over Northern Illinois (2-5). Bowen Born splashed 30 points while Landon Wolf pitched in 19 with five boards. Tytan Anderson accounted for 16 points and eight rebounds, and Michael Duax had 11 points and four rebounds.
Drake (6-0): The Bulldogs were a 76-64 winner over Louisiana (5-1). Tucker DeVries and DJ Wilkins had 21 points each while Darnell Brodie had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Missouri (7-0): The Tigers offense was clicking with a 105-69 win over Houston Christian (1-6). DeAndre Gholston had 22 points while Kobe Brown added 19 points. Noah Carter accounted for 14 points and five assists, and D'Moi Hodge totaled 13 points, managed five steals and passed out three assists.
Kansas City (3-6): The Roos suffered a 64-54 loss to SIU-Edwardsville. Allen David Mukeba had a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds while Shemarri Allen had 14 points and eight boards. Jeff Ngandu also grabbed eight boards.
Northwest Missouri State (6-0): The Bearcats rolled past Morningside, 82-58. Mitch Mascari had 25 points to lead the Bearcats while Luke Waters added 14. Daniel Abreu finished the night with 12 points and five rebounds, and Diego Bernard tallied nine points and five assists. Bennet Stirtz stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, five rebounds and four steals.