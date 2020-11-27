Luka Garza
Photo courtesy of University of Iowa Athletic Department

(KMAland) -- Iowa, Drake and Kansas were winners while UNI and K-State both remained winless in regional men’s college basketball action on Friday.

Iowa (2-0): Luka Garza made 14 of 15 from the field and scored 41 points to go with nine rebounds and three blocks for Iowa in a 103-76 win over Southern. Joe Wieskamp added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Drake (2-0): Drake picked up a 69-53 win over South Dakota behind 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals from Joseph Yesufu. Shanquan Hemphill and Garrett Sturtz added 13 points apiece for the Bulldogs.

Northern Iowa (0-3): Northern Iowa dropped their third straight game to open the season, falling 82-71 to Utah State. AJ Green had 24 points and five rebounds, and Bowen Born and James Betz added 14 points apiece for the Panthers.

Kansas (1-1): Kansas bounced back from an opening night loss for a 94-72 win over Saint Joseph’s. Christian Braun hit five 3s and scored 30 points to go with nine rebounds and four steals. Ochai Agbaji added 18 points and Jalen Wilson pitched in 14 with nine boards.

Kansas State (0-2): Colorado used a 46-27 second half to beat Kansas State, 76-58. Nijel Pack led the Wildcats with 12 points, but he was the only player in double figures.

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 94 Saint Joseph’s 72

Colorado 76 Kansas State 58

Texas Tech 84 Sam Houston State 52

West Virginia 70 Western Kentucky 64

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 103 Southern 76

Illinois 77 Ohio 75

Maryland 82 Navy 52

Rutgers 96 Fairleigh Dickinson 75

Wisconsin Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Big East Conference 

Louisville 71 Seton Hall 70

Xavier 76 Toledo 73

Marquette 75 Eastern Illinois 50

UConn 69 Hartford 57

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 69 South Dakota 53

Utah State 82 Northern Iowa 71

Prairie View A&M 64 Evansville 61

Bradley 74 Oakland 60

Vanderbilt 77 Valparaiso 71

Southeastern Conference 

Gonzaga 90 Auburn 67

Vanderbilt 77 Valparaiso 71

Summit League 

Drake 69 South Dakota 53

UMKC 138 Greenville 97

Saint Mary’s 72 South Dakota State 59

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.