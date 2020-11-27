(KMAland) -- Iowa, Drake and Kansas were winners while UNI and K-State both remained winless in regional men’s college basketball action on Friday.
Iowa (2-0): Luka Garza made 14 of 15 from the field and scored 41 points to go with nine rebounds and three blocks for Iowa in a 103-76 win over Southern. Joe Wieskamp added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
Drake (2-0): Drake picked up a 69-53 win over South Dakota behind 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals from Joseph Yesufu. Shanquan Hemphill and Garrett Sturtz added 13 points apiece for the Bulldogs.
Northern Iowa (0-3): Northern Iowa dropped their third straight game to open the season, falling 82-71 to Utah State. AJ Green had 24 points and five rebounds, and Bowen Born and James Betz added 14 points apiece for the Panthers.
Kansas (1-1): Kansas bounced back from an opening night loss for a 94-72 win over Saint Joseph’s. Christian Braun hit five 3s and scored 30 points to go with nine rebounds and four steals. Ochai Agbaji added 18 points and Jalen Wilson pitched in 14 with nine boards.
Kansas State (0-2): Colorado used a 46-27 second half to beat Kansas State, 76-58. Nijel Pack led the Wildcats with 12 points, but he was the only player in double figures.
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 94 Saint Joseph’s 72
Colorado 76 Kansas State 58
Texas Tech 84 Sam Houston State 52
West Virginia 70 Western Kentucky 64
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 103 Southern 76
Illinois 77 Ohio 75
Maryland 82 Navy 52
Rutgers 96 Fairleigh Dickinson 75
Wisconsin Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Big East Conference
Louisville 71 Seton Hall 70
Xavier 76 Toledo 73
Marquette 75 Eastern Illinois 50
UConn 69 Hartford 57
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 69 South Dakota 53
Utah State 82 Northern Iowa 71
Prairie View A&M 64 Evansville 61
Bradley 74 Oakland 60
Vanderbilt 77 Valparaiso 71
Southeastern Conference
Gonzaga 90 Auburn 67
Vanderbilt 77 Valparaiso 71
Summit League
Drake 69 South Dakota 53
UMKC 138 Greenville 97
Saint Mary’s 72 South Dakota State 59