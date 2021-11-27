(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton and Northern Iowa were victorious on Saturday while UMKC suffered a loss.
Check out the full rundown below.
Nebraska (5-2): Keisei Tominaga and Bryce McGowens propelled Nebraska to an 83-70 win over South Dakota. Tominanga shined off the bench with 23 points and five triples while McGowens had 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Derrick Walker had 13 points and Alonzo Verge Jr. handed out five assists.
Creighton (6-1): Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins led the Bluejays in a 70-65 win over SIU-Edwardsville. Hawkins posted 14 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Hawkins was one of four Creighton players in double figures, along with Ryan Kalkbrenner (13 points, six rebounds), Arthur Kaluma (12 points, six rebounds) and Alex O’Connell (11 points, three rebounds, three assists, five blocks). Ryan Nembhard posted nine points, handed out five assists and corralled four rebounds.
Northern Iowa (2-3): Northern Iowa beat No. 16 St. Bonaventure, 90-80. AJ Green had 35 points off nine three-pointers. He also had a five rebounds and four assists. Nate Heise (15 points, seven rebounds) and Austin Phyfe (15 points, five rebounds and three assists) also shined for the Panthers. Tywhon Pickford hauled in nine rebounds.
UMKC (3-3): Morehead State held off the Roos for a 70-62 win. Josiah Allick and Anderson Kopp led UMKC with 17 points apiece while Allick had seven rebounds and five assists. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards.