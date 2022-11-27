(KMAland) -- Nebraska pulled away from Florida State for a win while Iowa State suffered its first defeat of the year.
Iowa State (5-1): UConn (8-0) was a 71-53 winner in the finals of the Phil Knight Invitational. Osun Osunniyi led the Cyclones with 14 points while Tamin Lipsey and Jaren Holmes had 12 and 11 points, respectively. Aljaz Kunc had a team-high five rebounds as UConn outrebounded Iowa State 47-19.
Nebraska (4-3): Nebraska was a 75-58 victor over Florida State (1-7). Derrick Walker had 20 points and 13 rebounds while Sam Griesel and CJ Wilcher had 13 points each, and Griesel handed out nine assists. Juwan Gary also cracked double figures with 10 points, and Keisei Tominaga came off the bench for 13 points.