Nebraska Cornhuskers

(KMAland) -- Nebraska was a winner while Omaha and UMKC both lost in regional men’s college basketball action on Saturday.

Nebraska (2-1): Teddy Allen dropped in 22 points and added seven rebounds with five steals for Nebraska in a 79-57 win over North Dakota State. Trey McGowens chipped in 19 points while Dalano Banton had 12 points, nine boards and eight assists and Lat Mayen scored 12.

Omaha (1-2): Zach Thornhill had 13 points and Marlon Ruffin picked up 11 off the bench for Omaha in a 70-58 loss to Abilene Christian. 

UMKC (2-1): UMKC dropped their first game of the season by a 71-66 score to Southeast Missouri State. Marvin Nesbitt had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Roos while Brandon McKissic had a team-high 16 points. Zion Williams pitched in 10 points and five assists.

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State Texas Southern

TCU Tulsa

Baylor Louisiana 

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 79 North Dakota State 57

Penn State 86 VMI 65

Minnesota 88 Loyola Marymount 73

Michigan State Notre Dame

Big East Conference 

Virginia Tech Villanova 

Missouri Valley Conference 

Illinois State 82 UMass Lowell 72

Southeastern Conference 

Saint Louis 85 LSU 81

Liberty 78 South Carolina 62

Arkansas 69 North Texas 54

Summit League 

Abilene Christian 70 Omaha 58

Southeast Missouri 71 UMKC 66

Nebraska 79 North Dakota State 57

Denver 82 Regis 66

Oral Roberts Rogers State

