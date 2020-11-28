(KMAland) -- Nebraska was a winner while Omaha and UMKC both lost in regional men’s college basketball action on Saturday.
Nebraska (2-1): Teddy Allen dropped in 22 points and added seven rebounds with five steals for Nebraska in a 79-57 win over North Dakota State. Trey McGowens chipped in 19 points while Dalano Banton had 12 points, nine boards and eight assists and Lat Mayen scored 12.
Omaha (1-2): Zach Thornhill had 13 points and Marlon Ruffin picked up 11 off the bench for Omaha in a 70-58 loss to Abilene Christian.
UMKC (2-1): UMKC dropped their first game of the season by a 71-66 score to Southeast Missouri State. Marvin Nesbitt had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Roos while Brandon McKissic had a team-high 16 points. Zion Williams pitched in 10 points and five assists.
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State Texas Southern
TCU Tulsa
Baylor Louisiana
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 79 North Dakota State 57
Penn State 86 VMI 65
Minnesota 88 Loyola Marymount 73
Michigan State Notre Dame
Big East Conference
Virginia Tech Villanova
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 82 UMass Lowell 72
Southeastern Conference
Saint Louis 85 LSU 81
Liberty 78 South Carolina 62
Arkansas 69 North Texas 54
Summit League
Abilene Christian 70 Omaha 58
Southeast Missouri 71 UMKC 66
Nebraska 79 North Dakota State 57
Denver 82 Regis 66
Oral Roberts Rogers State