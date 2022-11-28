Tony Osburn
(KMAland) -- Kansas routed Texas Southern while Mound City alum Tony Osburn scored in double figures for Omaha in a loss on Monday in regional men’s college basketball. 

Omaha (3-5): Omaha dropped a 74-45 meeting with Mississippi State (7-0). Frankie Fidler and Mound City alum Tony Osburn each scored 10 points in the loss. 

Kansas (7-1): Jalen Wilson had 22 points to lead No. 9 Kansas in an 87-55 win over Texas Southern (1-7). MJ Rice added 19 points off the bench while Gradey Dick (15), Joseph Yesufu (14) and K.J. Adams Jr. (10) also scored in double figures.

