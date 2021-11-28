(KMAland) -- It was a nice day for basketball in the Sunflower State as Kansas and Kansas State posted victories on Sunday.
Drake (3-3): North Texas held off Drake for a 57-54 win. Tremell Murphy led the Bulldogs with 13 points and Roman Penn finished with 12 points. Shanquan Hemphill had nine points and four rebounds.
Kansas (5-1): The Jayhawks bounced back with a 96-83 win over Iona behind five players in double figures. Christian Braun paced their efforts with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Ochai Agbaji had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists, David McCormack contributed 13 points and five rebounds, Remy Martin had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists and Mitch Lightfoot came off the bench for 10 points and six rebounds.
Kansas State (3-2): Kansas State doubled up on North Dakota in a 84-42 win. Markquis Nowell had 18 points and five assists while Nijel Pack buried four triples en route to 16 points. Kaosi Ezeagu tallied 15 points and hauled in seven rebounds, and Mike McGuirl contributed 15 points, three rebounds and five assists. Mark Smith left with a double-double behind 11 points and 10 rebounds.
UMKC (3-4): Arkansas State grabbed a 66-55 win over the Roos. Josiah Allick had 12 points and nine rebounds in the loss while Caden Boyer added nine and Anderson Kopp scored eight.