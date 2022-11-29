(KMAland) -- Iowa won behind a monster performance from Kris Murray, Missouri stayed unbeaten with an overtime victory and UMKC lost in regional men’s college basketball action on Tuesday.
Iowa (6-1): Kris Murray had a 31-point, 20-rebound performance to lift the Hawkeyes to an 81-65 win over Georgia Tech (4-3) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Filip Rebraca added 13 points and seven boards, Tony Perkins pitched in 11 points and Conor McCaffery added 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
Missouri (8-0): Missouri nabbed an 88-84 overtime win over Wichita State (4-3). Noah Carter led the way for the Tigers with 20 points and eight rebounds, and D’Moi Hodge pitched in 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sean East II tallied 17 points and grabbed five rebounds while passing out four assists for the Tigers.
Kansas City (3-7): Kansas City lost a 75-65 battle to Idaho State (2-6). RayQuawndis Mitchell had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Shemarri Allen added 17 points and six boards for the Roos. Allen David Mukeba Jr. also had 13 points and seven rebounds in the defeat.