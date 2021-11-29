(KMAland) -- Iowa won a thriller at Virginia while Missouri rolled to a win of their own in men’s regional college basketball on Monday.
Iowa (7-0): Joe Toussaint scored a go-ahead bucket in the final moments, and Iowa took a 75-74 win over Virginia (5-3), which came back from down 21 to tie the game. Jordan Bohannon hit six 3s and scored 20 points, and Keegan Murray added 18 points and nine rebounds in the win.
Missouri (4-3): Missouri rolled to a 91-59 win over Paul Quinn. Kobe Brown had 20 points, 23 rebounds and six assists, and DaJuan Gordon put in 17 points for the Tigers in the win. Amari Davis added 14 points and four assists, and Javon Pickett had 12 points.