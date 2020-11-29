(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Creighton both won their season debuts on Sunday in regional men's college basketball action.
Iowa State (1-0): The Cyclones used a big start to the second half to take an 80-63 win over Arkansas Pine Bluff (0-3). Jalen Coleman-Lands had 17 points in his ISU debut while Rasir Bolton added 16 points, seven assists and seven rebounds and Tyler Harris put in 14 points of his own.
Creighton (1-0): Christian Bishop had 16 points for Creighton in a 69-58 win over North Dakota State (0-3). Marcus Zegarowski added 12 points and six assists, and Mitch Ballock and Antwann Jones scored 11 apiece for the Jays.
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 80 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63
TCU 56 Liberty 52
Houston 64 Texas Tech 53
Baylor 86 Washington 52
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 74 UMass Lowell 64
Rutgers 70 Hofstra 56
Maryland 79 Mount St. Mary’s 61
Michigan 81 Oakland 71 — OT
Big East Conference
Creighton 69 North Dakota State 58
Southeastern Conference
Richmond 76 Kentucky 64
South Carolina 69 Tulsa 58
Georgia 85 Florida A&M 75
Texas A&M 82 New Orleans 53
Summit League
Creighton 69 North Dakota State 58