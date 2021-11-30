(KMAland) -- Creighton cruised to another win on Tuesday night in a light evening of regional men's college basketball action.
Creighton (7-1): The Bluejays stayed hot with a 80-55 win over North Dakota State. Ryan Kalkbrenner had 17 points and four rebounds in the win while Arthur Kaluma had 11 points, and Ryan Nembhard scored 10 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals. Alex O’Connell also had 10 points. KeyShawn Feazell snagged eight boards off the bench and Shereef Mitchell scored nine.
Omaha (1-6): Omaha couldn’t overcome a slow start in a 75-65 loss to SIU-Edwardsville. Kyle Luedtke led the Mavericks with 21 points, five rebounds and two assists. Darrius Hughes had nine points and five rebounds while Felix Lemetti and Devin Evans had eight each.