(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Nebraska were winners while Drake, UNI and K-State all took losses in regional men’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Iowa State (6-1): Iowa State overcame a slow start to take a 63-44 win over North Dakota (5-4). Caleb Grill had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Tamin Lipsey put in 11 points with four assists, four steals and three boards. Robert Jones also had 10 points and five rebounds for the Cyclones.
Drake (6-1, 0-1): Drake dropped their Missouri Valley Conference opener to Indiana State (7-1, 1-0), 75-73. Roman Penn kept the Bulldogs in it throughout the night with 32 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Tucker DeVries pitched in 15 points and six boards. Darnell Brodie added 10 points, and Garrett Sturtz finished with seven points, 13 rebounds and four steals.
Northern Iowa (2-4, 0-1): The Panthers also lost their Missouri Valley Conference opener, falling to Bradley (5-3, 1-0), 68-53. Most of the UNI offense came from Bowen Born, who had 22 points behind four 3-pointers.
Nebraska (5-3): Keisei Tominaga missed just one shot on his way to 23 points in leading Nebraska to an 88-67 win over Boston College (5-3) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. C.J. Wilcher pitched in 14 points, Emmanuel Bandoumel had 12 and Juman Gary and Derrick Walker had 10 apiece for the Huskers.
Kansas State (6-1): Kansas State lost for the first time this season to Butler (5-3), 76-64. Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Wildcats in the defeat. Desi Sills pitched in 17 points, and Markquis Nowell had 13 points and eight assists.