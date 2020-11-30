Kansas State Wildcats

(KMAland) -- Kansas State edged past UMKC for their first win of the season in regional men’s college basketball action on Monday.

Kansas State (1-2) & UMKC (2-2): Kansas State picked up their first win of the season, edging past UMKC by a 62-58 final. DaJuan Gordon scored 14 points and added nine rebounds while Nijel Pack had 14 points and six boards. Kaosi Ezeagu chipped in 11 points, five boards and three blocks. UMKC’s Brandon McKissic scored 24 points in the loss.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas State 62 UMKC 58

Texas 78 Davidson 76

Big Ten Conference 

Indiana 79 Providence 58

Minnesota 67 Loyola Marymount 64

Big East Conference 

St. John’s 97 Boston College 93

Xavier 99 Eastern Kentucky 96 — OT

Seton Hall Iona

Southeastern Conference 

UCF 63 Auburn 55

LSU 96 SE Louisiana 43

Mississippi State 68 Texas State 51

Stanford Alabama

Summit League 

