(KMAland) -- Kansas State edged past UMKC for their first win of the season in regional men’s college basketball action on Monday.
Kansas State (1-2) & UMKC (2-2): Kansas State picked up their first win of the season, edging past UMKC by a 62-58 final. DaJuan Gordon scored 14 points and added nine rebounds while Nijel Pack had 14 points and six boards. Kaosi Ezeagu chipped in 11 points, five boards and three blocks. UMKC’s Brandon McKissic scored 24 points in the loss.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 62 UMKC 58
Texas 78 Davidson 76
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 79 Providence 58
Minnesota 67 Loyola Marymount 64
Big East Conference
St. John’s 97 Boston College 93
Xavier 99 Eastern Kentucky 96 — OT
Seton Hall Iona
Southeastern Conference
UCF 63 Auburn 55
LSU 96 SE Louisiana 43
Mississippi State 68 Texas State 51
Stanford Alabama
Summit League
