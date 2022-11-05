(Lakeland) -- The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball program started their season with a 78-62 win over West Texas A&M at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.
The Bearcats outscored West Texas A&M 42-26 in the second half to break a 36-36 halftime tie.
Mitch Mascari had a team-high 18 points while Luke Waters added 17 points, Bennett Stirtz scored 15 and Byron Alexander accounted for 12. Diego Bernard had a team-high 14 rebounds while Stirtz paced the Bearcats in assists (5).