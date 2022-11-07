(KMAland) -- ISU, Iowa, UNI, Nebraska, Creighton, Mizzou, Kansas and K-State all started 1-0 in men’s regional college basketball on Monday.
Iowa State (1-0): Iowa State rolled to an 88-39 win over IUPUI (0-1). Jaren Holmes led the Cyclones with 23 points, four rebounds and three steals, and Gabe Kalscheur added 16 points. Osun Osunniyi pitched in 10 points for ISU.
Iowa (1-0): Iowa cruised to an 89-58 victory over Bethune-Cookman (0-1). Five players scored in double figures for the Hawkeyes: Tony Perkins (16), Kris Murray (14), Payton Sandfort (13), Patrick McCaffery (12) and Filip Rebraca (11). Rebraca added 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.
Northern Iowa (1-0): Bowen Born had 19 points to lead UNI in a 105-49 victory over Wartburg. Landon Wolf picked up 18 points, Nate Heise had 14 and Trey Campbell and Drew Daniel tallied 11 points apiece for the Panthers.
Nebraska (1-0): Sam Griesel had 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Huskers in a 79-66 win over Maine (0-1). Keisei Tominaga hit three 3s and scored 19 points, and Juwan Gary posted 14 points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Creighton (1-0): Creighton struggled to a 72-60 win over St. Thomas (0-1) to open the season. Arthur Kaluma finished with 17 points to lead three players in double figures for the Jays. Trey Alexander pitched in 12 points, and Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Missouri (1-0): Missouri won a high-scoring 97-91 battle with Southern Indiana (0-1). Kobe Brown led the way for the Tigers with 20 points and 14 rebounds while Tre Gomillion and Sean East II posted 12 points each and DeAndre Gholston and D’Moi Hodge had 10 apiece.
UMKC (0-1): UMKC lost their opener, 59-56, to Lincoln (MO). Shemarri Allen led the way for the Roos with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Allen David Mukeba Jr. finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Kansas (1-0) & Omaha (0-1): Kansas rolled to an 89-64 win over the Mavericks. Gradey Dick debuted with 23 points on four made 3-pointers while Jalen Wilson added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Jayhawks. Jaeden Marshall topped Omaha with 13 points.
Kansas State (1-0): Kansas State rolled in a 93-59 win over UT Rio Grande Valley (0-1). Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Markquis Nowell finished with 14 points each, and Keyontae Johnson also had 13 points for the Wildcats in the loss.