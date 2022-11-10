Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake rolled to a win over IUPUI while UMKC fell to LSU in regional men’s college basketball on Wednesday. 

Drake (1-0): Drake opened the season with a dominant 80-48 win over IUPUI (0-2). Tucker DeVries led the scoring for the Bulldogs with 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Sardaar Calhoun had 18 points on four made 3-pointers. Conor Enright put in 10 points of his own in the win.

UMKC (0-2): UMKC took a 74-63 loss to LSU (1-0). Shemarri Allen led the Roos with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, and RayQuawndis Mitchell had 15 points, six boards and five assists.

