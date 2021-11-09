(KMAland) -- It was a winning opening night for ISU, Iowa, Creighton, Omaha, Drake, Missouri and Kansas while Nebraska, UNI and UMKC lost in their opener on Tuesday.
Iowa State (1-0): Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State with 19 points, and the Cyclones ended their 18-game losing skid with an 84-73 win over Kennesaw state (0-1). Izaiah Brockington pitched in 18 points, and Tyrese Hunter and Caleb Grill chipped in 11 each. Tre Jackson pitched in 10 points of his own.
Iowa (1-0): Iowa rolled to a 106-73 win over Longwood (0-1). Keegan Murray poured din 24 points with seven rebounds and five blocks, and Jordan Bohannon dropped in 18 point son six 3-point makes. Kris Murray put in 16 points and had seven rebounds off the bench, and Patrick McCaffery tallied 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Nebraska (0-1): Nebraska took a shocking 75-74 loss to Western Illinois (1-0), which made a pair of late three-pointers to take advantage of the Huskers’ shoddy free throw shooting. Alonzo Verge Jr. had 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and Bryce McGowens finished with 25 points of his own in his debut.
Creighton (1-0): Creighton overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to take a 90-77 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-1). Aidan O’Connell had 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead five players in double figures for the Jays. Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins pitched in 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Arthur Kaluma (15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks) and Ryan Nembhard (15 points, 10 rebounds) had strong games. KeyShawn Feazell had 11 points off the bench in the win.
Omaha (1-0): Omaha pulled away from Hastings for a 67-57 win. Frankie Fidler made his debut for the Mavericks with 15 points and six points, and Kyle Luedtke and Marco Smith added 10 points apiece.
Northern Iowa (0-1): Northern Iowa dropped their opener to Nicholls (1-0), 62-58. Austin Phyfe dropped in 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Panthers. Tywhon Pickford added 13 points in the defeat.
Drake (1-0): Drake rolled to an 87-61 win over Coe College. Tremell Murphy and Tucker DeVries had 14 points each, and D.J. Wilkins and Roman Penn put in 11 apiece for the Bulldogs.
Missouri (1-0): Javon Pickett led Missouri with 18 points, and the Tigers took a 78-68 win over Central Michigan (0-1). Amari Davis and Jarron Coleman pitched in 14 points, Ronnie DeGray III had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Kobe Brown added 10 points and nine boards.
Kansas (1-0): Kansas pulled away for an 87-74 win over Michigan State (0-1) in the Champions Classic. Ochai Agbaji had a big game with 29 points while Remy Martin added 15 and David McCormack pitched in 10.
Kansas City (0-1): Kansas City dropped a 71-56 opener at Minnesota (1-0). Josiah Allick had 21 points and five rebounds to lead the Roos. Evan Gilyard II and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 12 and 11 points, respectively, in the loss.