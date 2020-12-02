(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped South Dakota, Creighton rolled over Omaha and Kansas beat Kentucky in men’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Nebraska (3-1): Teddy Allen dropped in 23 points and added five rebounds for Nebraska in a 76-69 win over South Dakota (0-3). Trey McGowens (13), Shamiel Stevenson 911), Kobe Webster (11) and Dalano Banton (10) also scored in double figures.
Creighton (2-0) & Omaha (1-3): Creighton rolled to a 94-67 win over Omaha behind six players in double figures. Christian Bishop had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Denzel Mahoney added 17 points for the Jays. Marlon Ruffin put in 18 points to lead Omaha.
Kansas (2-1): Jalen Wilson scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift Kansas to a 65-62 win over Kentucky (1-2). Ochai Agbaji added 17 points in the win.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 65 Kentucky 62
Oklahoma State 70 Marquette 62
Texas 66 Indiana 44
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 76 South Dakota 69
Wisconsin 82 Green Bay 42
Michigan State 75 Duke 69
Purdue 93 Oakland 50
Texas 66 Indiana 44
Big East Conference
Creighton 94 Omaha 67
Villanova 87 Hartford 53
Navy 78 Georgetown 71
Oklahoma State 70 Marquette 62
Providence 63 Davidson 62
Missouri Valley Conference
UIC 66 Valparaiso 50
Bradley 105 Judson College 32
Southeastern Conference
Kansas 65 Kentucky 62
Alabama 86 UNLV 74
Summit League
Creighton 94 Omaha 67
Nebraska 76 South Dakota 69