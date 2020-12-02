NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped South Dakota, Creighton rolled over Omaha and Kansas beat Kentucky in men’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.

Nebraska (3-1): Teddy Allen dropped in 23 points and added five rebounds for Nebraska in a 76-69 win over South Dakota (0-3). Trey McGowens (13), Shamiel Stevenson 911), Kobe Webster (11) and Dalano Banton (10) also scored in double figures.

Creighton (2-0) & Omaha (1-3): Creighton rolled to a 94-67 win over Omaha behind six players in double figures. Christian Bishop had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Denzel Mahoney added 17 points for the Jays. Marlon Ruffin put in 18 points to lead Omaha.

Kansas (2-1): Jalen Wilson scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift Kansas to a 65-62 win over Kentucky (1-2). Ochai Agbaji added 17 points in the win.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 70 Marquette 62

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 76 South Dakota 69

Wisconsin 82 Green Bay 42

Michigan State 75 Duke 69

Purdue 93 Oakland 50

Big East Conference 

Creighton 94 Omaha 67

Villanova 87 Hartford 53

Navy 78 Georgetown 71

Providence 63 Davidson 62

Missouri Valley Conference 

UIC 66 Valparaiso 50

Bradley 105 Judson College 32

Southeastern Conference 

Alabama 86 UNLV 74

Summit League 

