(KMAland) -- Iowa State and K-State rolled while Nebraska lost in four overtimes and UNI dropped their MVC opener on Wednesday in men’s regional college basketball action.
Iowa State (7-0): Iowa State rolled to another win, 83-64, over Arkansas Pine Bluff (1-8). Izaiah Brockington posted 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Tre Jackson picked up 12 points off the bench for the Cyclones. George Conditt added 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the win.
Nebraska (5-3): Nebraska dropped a four-overtime heartbreaker to NC State (6-1), 104-100. The Wolfpack outshot the Huskers 42 to 15 at the free throw line. Alonzo Verge had 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Bryce McGowens posted 24 points and nine rebounds in the loss. Keisei Tominaga hit five 3s and scored 16 points, and Derrick Walker posted 12 points with 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
Northern Iowa (2-4, 0-1): Northern Iowa lost their Missouri Valley Conference opener at Bradley (3-5, 1-0), 71-69. AJ Green poured in 30 points on 5/9 from 3 to lead the Panthers. Noah Carter pitched in 20 points off the bench in the loss.
Kansas State (4-2): Kansas State rolled to a 71-43 win over Albany (1-6). Mark Smith posted 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Nijel Pack had a team-high 17 points to go with five rebounds. Selton Miguel also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.