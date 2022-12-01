(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Kansas rolled while Creighton couldn’t complete a comeback against Texas in regional men’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Creighton (6-2): Creighton couldn’t quite come all the way back in a 72-67 loss to No. 2 Texas (6-0). Ryan Kalkbrenner had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Ryan Nembhard added 17 points and Baylor Scheierman pitched in 13 points and 11 boards for the Bluejays.
Northwest Missouri State (7-0, 1-0): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 72-45 win over Missouri Southern (4-3, 0-1). Diego Bernard had 25 points and four assists to lead the Bearcats. Isaiah Jackson, Luke Waters, Byron Alexander and Bennett Stirtz all scored eight points.
Kansas (8-1): Kansas rolled to a 91-65 win over Seton Hall (4-4). Six players scored in double figures for the Jayhawks, led by Kevin McCullar Jr.’s 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick had 15 points each, K.J. Adams put in 11 and Dajuan Harris and Ernest Udeh Jr. posted 10 each.