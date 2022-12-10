(KMAland) -- Creighton dropped their fourth straight while Northwest Missouri State stayed unbeaten, Kansas routed Mizzou, Nebraska took an OT loss to No. 4 Purdue and much more from Saturday in regional men’s college basketball.
Drake (8-2): Drake was routed by Richmond (4-5), 82-52. Sardaar Calhoun led Drake in scoring with 17 points, and Roman Penn added 10 for the Bulldogs.
Nebraska (6-5, 0-2): Nebraska took a tough 65-62 overtime loss to No. 4 Purdue (10-0). Keisei Tominaga scored 19 points on four made 3-pointers, including one that forced overtime. Derrick Walker had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Emmanuel Bandoumel finished with 14 points of his own in the loss. Sam Griesel had a solid game with five points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Creighton (6-4): No. 21 Creighton dropped their fourth consecutive game, 83-80, to BYU (6-5). The Bluejays nearly came all the way back from an 11-point deficit, but BYU scored with 11 seconds left to secure the win. Arthur Kaluma had 27 points to lead Creighton while Trey Alexander added 17, Baylor Scheierman pitched in 13 points with 11 boards and Ryan Nembhard scored 11 points with seven assists and five rebounds.
Omaha (3-8): Omaha was routed by Montana State (6-5), 82-54. Jaeden Marshall scored 14 points to lead the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton added 10.
Northwest Missouri State (9-0, 3-0): Northwest stayed unbeaten with an 84-74 win over Nebraska-Kearney (2-7, 0-3). Luke Waters scored 19 points and went over 1,000 for his career while Diego Bernard added 19 of his own. Bennett Stirtz pitched in 16 points, and Wes Dreamer added 15. Mitch Mascari also reached double figures with 11 points.
Kansas (9-1) & Missouri (9-1): No. 6 Kansas cruised to a 95-67 win over Missouri. Jalen Wilson had 24 points and Kevin McCullar Jr. put in 21 to lead the Jayhawks. K.J. Adams pitched in 19 points, and Gradey Dick had 16. D’Moi Hodge and Nick Honor both had 15 points for Missouri in the loss. Noah Carter added 12 while DeAndre Gholston tallied 11.
Kansas City (4-9): Green Bay was a 70-64 winner over Kansas City, which got 28 points, four rebounds and four steals from Shemarri Allen. RayQuawndis Mitchell also had a strong game for the Roos with 16 points.